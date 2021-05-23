Finland re-introduce entry restrictions for residents of Thailand

Finland has re-introduced entry restrictions for residents of Thailand traveling to Finland from Thailand from 24 May until 15 June, The Embassy of Finland in Bangkok reports.

For other countries, the entry restrictions will be extended until 15 June 2021 except for residents living in bordering towns between Finland and Norway.

Finland has already lifted all of its entry restrictions for arrivals from Singapore, Australia, South Korea, Rwanda, and New Zealand due to the low infection rate prevailing in these countries.