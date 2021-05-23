Finland / General news / Thailand

Finland re-introduce entry restrictions for residents of Thailand

- by Mette Larsen - Leave a Comment

Finland has re-introduced entry restrictions for residents of Thailand traveling to Finland from Thailand from 24 May until 15 June, The Embassy of Finland in Bangkok reports.

For other countries, the entry restrictions will be extended until 15 June 2021 except for residents living in bordering towns between Finland and Norway.

Finland has already lifted all of its entry restrictions for arrivals from Singapore, Australia, South Korea, Rwanda, and New Zealand due to the low infection rate prevailing in these countries.

Related Posts

Finnish App for teachers now certified

SLINGSHOT 2021 Deeptech pitching has open for applications

Get to know more of Covid-19 vaccine with the next joint chamber webinar

About Mette Larsen

ScandAsia Journalist • Scandinavian Publishing Co., Ltd. • Thailand

View all posts by Mette Larsen