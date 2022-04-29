Learn more about doing business in Thailand: Opportunities in the Technology sector

Thailand Board of Investments (BOI), Nordic office, invites you to join its webinar on measures to support your business development in Thailand, with BOI and testimonials from companies in the Technology sector.

Interesting sub-sectors are deep/hard tech, digital, automation, robotics, smart electronics, and bio-circular & green technology.

Webinar speakers will share their insights on:

• Introduction to the services and incentives offered by BOI

• Thailand: Key location in the ASEAN market

• Introduction to the Technology sectors in Thailand

• Experience of Nordic companies doing business in Thailand

Date: May 10 (Tues), 2022

Time: 10 am – 11 am CET (Central European Time)

Find more information and sign up here