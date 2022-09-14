Philippines warns against duplicate LEGO toys

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) announced warnings toward public consumers against purchasing duplicate LEGO products after the government authorities previously found over 2,000 boxes of fake LEGO toys worth P6.2 million at a mall in Mindanao, the Philippines.

As the Philippines laws take more effective approaches in dealing with copycats, IP Rights Enforcement Office Officer-in-Charge Ann N. Edillon stated that:

“We urge the public to take heightened caution in buying LEGO products and make sure that they transact only with legitimate LEGO stores and verified accounts on e-commerce platforms.”

Plus, she noted that wise consumers must consider the quality, durability and safety of the toys over the lower price of the fake products.

The statement is supported by the Danish corporate LEGO high quality standards in manufacturing their products.

Franklin Galman, the LEGO Group’s IP Rights Corporate Legal Counsel for the APAC region expressed that:

“We cannot compromise a child’s safety; that’s why we go after copycats and counterfeits… We always respect and welcome fair competition, but when someone disregards our IP rights and abuses our consumers’ trust, we take the necessary steps to protect both our brand and our consumers.”

Source: https://mb.com.ph/2022/09/13/ipophl-warns-against-copycat-lego-products/