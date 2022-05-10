Lexus puts HappyOrNot terminals in its showroom in the Philippines created by the Finland-based digital feedback company

HappyOrNot, a Finland-based digital feedback company, is being presented in the Philippines by Lexus, the luxury vehicle division of the Japanese automaker Toyota. They are rolling out HappyOrNot’s Smiley Touch™ feedback terminals in their showroom and service center in Manila.

Replacing paper questionnaires and the sole reliance on low response rate phone surveys, HappyOrNot’s solution offers an interactive and anonymous way to collect high-volume in-moment customer feedback that will help Lexus achieve its long-term CX goals and meticulously track customer satisfaction levels.

“We are very pleased with the HappyOrNot solution as this has improved our customer response rate, especially for our Showroom customers,” commented Mr. Masabumi Hisamatsu, EVP of Lexus Manila. “It has also given us the privilege of being able to see the results in a shorter period through its online platform. This has proven to be very helpful as we are able to immediately act on identified weak areas. It is a quick and painless way of gathering feedback from customers, and we appreciate the strong support being given by our provider, G.U.L.F. Trading Wireless Solutions, Corp.”

Mr. Gerry S. Urbina, Jr., Managing Director of G.U.L.F. Trading Wireless Solutions Corp. also added “Through its partnership with HappyOrNot, Lexus Manila has positioned itself at the forefront of the Philippine CX revolution. Its management team’s early recognition that real-time feedback will provide its brand with a distinct advantage over all of its competitors within the luxury automotive segment – who still rely heavily on slow, traditional, post-survey feedback methods. Lexus Manila has kept true to the Japanese art of Omonetashi – anticipating each Customer’s wishes – which is now the hallmark of Lexus service.”

About Lexus

Making the impossible possible and redefining what the world expects from a luxury automotive experience. This has what we have been doing since 2009 and continue to do as we push all boundaries to create amazing experiences. From our trademark reliability and class-leading refinement to our customer-first philosophy, we are constantly raising the bar and setting higher standards.

The vibrant culture of service has been fundamental to Lexus from the start, and we are deeply committed to providing high quality of attention and care at every level, from design conception to dealership, and from purchase to service. There is no problem too big or too small that you cannot come to us for an answer for.

This unique culture, also known as omotenashi, is what outlines our human-centered approach to everything we create.

About G.U.L.F. Trading Wireless Solutions Corp.

Official HappyOrNot Reseller, established in 2011, G.U.L.F. Trading Wireless Solutions, Corp. is the exclusive distributor of long-range wireless notification solutions for use in different industries across the Philippines. We offer a wide range of reliable on-site paging solutions to improve efficiency and customer service for a variety of sectors. In fact, restaurants, hospitals, and retail businesses are just a few that our systems can help increase sales, productivity and customer satisfaction.

G.U.L.F. Trading Wireless Solutions, Corp. helps businesses enhance productivity and customer service through the most cutting-edge and customer-driven communication technologies. G.U.L.F. Trading Wireless Solutions, Corp is part of GRUPO URBINA – a group of companies that specialize in market-first Intelligent Solutions.

About HappyOrNot

Creator of the globally recognized four Smileys, HappyOrNot enables companies to identify and optimize experiences across all touchpoints through relevant, in-moment feedback data. With the ability to track, validate, and compare ongoing performance, companies are empowered to continuously improve experiences and drive operational success.

Founded in 2009, today HappyOrNot serves 4,000 brands across 135 countries, like Elkjøp, Levi’s Stadium, Autogrill, and London Heathrow Airport, and has collected and reported on over 1.5 billion feedback responses. Headquartered in Finland, HappyOrNot also has offices in the U.S. and around the globe, and a reseller network of over 100 companies. Visit www.happy-or-not.com.