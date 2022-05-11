Norwegian and Danish presence at ThaiFex Anuga Asia

Thaifex Anuga-Asia 2022 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok, Thailand, from 24-28 May 2022 is one of the leading exhibitions in Asia for the food and beverage industry. The event will feature 11 food segments, 1200 exhibitors, 2,500 high-profile buyers, some 40,000 visitors, and special shows dedicated to entrepreneurs, product innovation, and responding directly to buyer needs.

This year, the exhibition has a strong Norwegian presence in Hall 3 on Stand M29 under the umbrella of Norwegian Seafood Council. Here you will find products from Norwell AS, Nordlaks, Leroy Seafood Group, Seafood Global Sales AS, Grieg Seafood, Coldwater Prawns of Norway AS, Coast, Bravo Seafood AS, Seafood Alliance, Pure Norwegian Seafood, Pelagia, Ocean Supreme, SalMar ASA, Star Seafood AS, and Erko Seafood AS.

On another stand, in Hall 7 on Stand T35, you will find products from two Danish participants Orana A/S and Osterberg Quality.

Besides the wide range of F&B products and solutions across 9 halls at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia, the organisers have also launched a newly created segment, THAIFEX – Anuga Future Food Market. This segment is made up of exhibits that feature potentially revolutionary products and services that address buyers’ needs for ground-breaking innovations that will influence and positively impact this fast-paced industry.

The Hosted Buyer Programme and the Priority Buyer Club are back by popular demand.

“In the last Hosted Buyer Programme, our buyers seized up 1.7 million ÚSD worth of purchases from new suppliers alone,” said General Manager of Food Tradeshow, Koelnmesse Singapore, Wendy Lim.

“We are expecting no less this year! With 2,500 top buyers from companies like BGF Retail and Circle K who have already registered, we anticipate some exciting news to unfold at this year’s event!”

Riding on the theme of ‘Hybrid Edition’, the physical trade fair will be enhanced by digital elements. This includes an online networking platform for attendees to network even before the show begins, and remote booths and hosted buyer meetings for exhibitors and buyers who are not able to join in person. There will also be live streaming sessions from our Future Food Experience stage, where key industry experts, regional and global thought leaders and trade professionals will gather to exchange ideas and provide actionable insights.

This year’s topics include the top 10 F&B trends, digital transformation, sustainability, and so on. The stage will also be supplemented with THAIFEX – Anuga Start-Up pitches, where entrepreneurs pitch their innovations to a captive audience such as venture capitalists, investors, and future business partners. Several of these sessions will be live-streamed on social media channels (details below).

THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2022 is organised by Koelnmesse, DITP and TCC. For more information, please visit https://thaifex-anuga.com/en/. To view the Live Stream during the event cast, please follow https://www.facebook.com/thaifexanugaasia/.

Koelnmesse – Global Competence in Food and FoodTec

Koelnmesse is an international leader in organising food fairs and events regarding food and beverage processing. Trade fairs such as the Anuga, ISM and Anuga FoodTec are established world leaders. Koelnmesse not only organises food and food technology trade fairs in Cologne, Germany, but also in further growth markets around the globe, for example, in Brazil, China, Colombia, India, Italy, Japan, Thailand, the United States and the United Arab Emirates, which have different focuses and contents. These global activities enable us to offer our customers a network of events, which in turn grant access to different markets and thus create a basis for sustainable and stable international business. Further Information is available at: https://www.koelnmesse.com/current-dates/all-trade-fairs/

Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce, Thailand

The Department of International Trade Promotion is committed to providing excellent service to Thai entrepreneurs in international business, including trade facility, cost reduction, value creation of goods and services, providing consultation for overseas market access and maintenance, as well as close cooperation with the private sector to promote Thailand as a major gateway of Asia. http://www.ditp.go.th/

Thai Chamber of Commerce

The Thai Chamber of Commerce plays a proactive role in representing the interests of the local Thai business community. https://www.thaichamber.org/