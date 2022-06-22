Dan-Bunkering new Singapore Commercial Director

After a 12-year stint at Dan-Bunkering’s Copenhagen office, Christian Finnerup has moved to join the company’s Singapore team as Commercial Director.

Since 2017, Dan-Bunkering’s Singapore office has catered to the offshore oil and gas, marine construction and renewable energy sectors.

MD Jarle Aakermann commented on the commercial outlook: ‘In an increasingly more complex, interconnected and global market we are seeing changing needs from our clients. Customised supply solutions, supply chain management, global coverage and domestic supply options, pricing flexibility and an increasing focus on reducing carbon and greenhouse emissions are some of the services we currently provide and strive to further expand upon.’

Aakermann now oversees a Dan-Bunkering team in Singapore that includes Christian Finnerup, and Norman Xie and Juwita Setiawan as offshore fuel suppliers.

