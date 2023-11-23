Swedish eco-battery could break China dependency

Swedish battery company Northvolt has introduced a revolutionary sodium-ion battery. A battery poised to disrupt China’s dominance in the global electric vehicle (EV) battery market.

Unlike traditional EV batteries, this breakthrough technology eliminates dependence on critical materials like lithium, nickel, graphite and cobalt. It thereby present a more sustainable and cost-effective solution.

Northvolt’s sodium-ion battery boasts an energy density exceeding 160 watt-hours per kilogram. The battery initially targeting applications in electricity storage plants shows promise for future use in electric vehicles, including two-wheeled scooters.

“Using sodium-ion technology is not new, but we think this is the first product ever completely free from critical raw materials. It is a fundamental breakthrough,” said Patrik Andreasson, Northvolt’s Vice President of Strategy and Sustainability. He added that this innovation provides an alternative that is not reliant on specific regions, including China.

While mass production details are yet to be confirmed, the prototype battery is set to be showcased to customers in 2024.

Source: firstpost.com