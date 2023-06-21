LEGO Certified Store at Shangri-La Plaza in Philippines opens

The opening of the new LEGO Certified Store at Shangri-La Plaza was recently held in the Philippines.

The new store was run under Ban Kee Trading, Inc, a prominent name in the Philippine toy distribution scene for over three decades, and has long been a trusted provider of brands like LEGO in the country, reported Business Mirror.

When asked about what makes this particular store special, Justin Bautista, Sales and Marketing Head of LEGO Certified Stores at Ban Kee Trading, Inc. said, “This is the first new retail platform LEGO Certified Store in the Philippines, which has a whole new modern and futuristic look and feel to the store’s interior, designed with unique features not found in other stores.”

Joining the event were LEGO Regional Marketing Manager Rohan Mathur and Mr. Eric Bautista, President of Ban Kee Toys as well as the Danish Ambassador to the Philippines Franz-Michael “Dan-Dan” Mellbin and Mme. Eva Fischer-Mellbin.

