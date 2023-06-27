Malaysia to assist Laos in preparing for ASEAN chairmanship

The Laos’ Ministry of Foreign Affair revealed that the Malaysian government would assist Laos in preparing to become the ASEAN chair in 2024.

Both parties discussed the matter during the recent official visit of the Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Zambry Abdul Kadir and his delegation to Laos.

According to the Vientiane Times, the visit was an important contribution to strengthening the friendship and cooperation between the two countries, as well as cooperation between their two foreign affairs ministries, said Laos’ Minister of Foreign Affairs, Saleumxay Kommasith.

Moreover, the governments of Laos and Malaysia also discussed the launch of the Visit Laos Year tourism program in 2024 and preparations for the 4th Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation, which Laos will be the host next year.

Both countries pledged to continue to cooperate and support each other in the regional and international arenas, especially within the ASEAN and United Nations’ frameworks.

Source: https://www.vientianetimes.org.la/freeContent/FreeConten122_Malaysia_y23.php