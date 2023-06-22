Malaysia Airlines unveils voluntary carbon offset initiative in collaboration with Norwegian firm

Malaysia Airlines has introduced a voluntary carbon offset program in collaboration with CHOOSE, a climate tech company from Norway. The initiative allows customers to offset the carbon emissions from their flights by supporting verified offsetting projects when booking on the airline’s website.

The program signifies an important step for Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) in its commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

MAG group chief sustainability officer Philip See said the company is accelerating its role in industry-wide efforts to decarbonize the aviation industry.

“With the launch of the Carbon Offset Program, Malaysia Airlines customers are provided with transparency to actively mitigate their carbon footprint and contribute to a greener future,” See said in a statement.

According to Malaysia Airlines, consumers will be able to acquire a greater understanding of the carbon effect of their journey. This will empower them to make more sustainable travel choices that correspond with their environmental beliefs.

The certified climate projects chosen by MAG cover a wide range of efforts carried out across ASEAN.

The financed programs conserve and restore peatland ecosystems, minimize deforestation and degradation and provide capacity building and income generating to marginalized people, among other benefits.

