Malaysian Embassy in Sweden issues travel advisory

The Embassy of Malaysia in Stockholm, Sweden issued new advisory for traveling in Sweden on their Facebook page. This is due to Sweden having elevated the terror threat level, as response to the Quran burnings.

Since Al-Qaeda urged its supporters to carry out attacks against Denmark and Sweden, Swedish Security Service has announced a heightened threat level to the fourth out of five levels. Last time the threat level was elevated like so was in 2016.

Now embassies are reacting – including the Embassy of Malaysia.

Malaysians residing in or traveling to Sweden are asked to ‘exercise caution and be vigilant of the surroundings at all times,’ call authorities through the number 112 in cases of emergencies and to register with the embassy if communication or consular services are needed.

The Embassy of Malaysia in Stockholm can be contacted at the following: Address: Karlavagen 37, 114 31 Stockholm, Sweden, Telephone: + 46 8440 8400/+46 73 536 9152 or Email: [email protected].

Source: Embassy of Malaysia in Stockholm – Facebook