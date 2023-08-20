Norwegian mass killer Breivik sues Norway for violating his human rights

Mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is now suing the Norwegian state for violating his human rights, claiming he is being held in extreme isolation, his lawyer announced on 19 August.

“He’s suing the state because he has been in an extreme isolation for 11 years, and has no contacts with other people except his guards,” Breivik’s lawyer Oeystein Storrvik told Reuters.

It is not his first time complaining about his rights. In 2017, Breivik lost another human rights case, claiming his near-isolation in his three-room cell was inhuman.

The right-wing Norwegian man murdered 77 people, most of them being teenagers, through shootings and a bombing back in July 2011, due to political conflict

Today he is 44 years old and serving the Nordic country’s longest sentence – 21 years. A sentence to be extended, if he is still considered a threat in the future.

