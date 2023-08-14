Malaysian festival sues band over stage kiss

The 1975 has been sued for 2.7 million dollars after the band’s lead singer kissed the bassist on stage. The concert took place on July 21 in Malaysia’s capital, Kuala Lumpur.

The company behind the Malaysian music festival Good Vibes has filed a lawsuit against the British band. This is stated by the company’s lawyer, David Dinesh Mathew, according to The Guardian on Sunday, August 13.

The concert was interrupted as the band’s lead singer, Matt Healy, kissed bassist Ross MacDonald on stage. Shortly after the organizers announced that the rest of the festival had been cancelled.

After performing a couple of tracks, Matt Healy criticized the country’s LGBT legislation in front of the audience.

“I made a mistake. When we booked concerts, I hadn’t looked at the cases,” Matt Healy said after the concert’s fifth track.

The lead singer decided to demonstrate his attitude by kissing Ross MacDonald, after which the concert continued. After a few songs, the music was suddenly interrupted.

“Well, we’ll have to slip away. We have just been banned from Kuala Lumpur. See you later,” said the lead singer.

The organizers behind the Good Vibes festival later wrote in a press release that The 1975 concert was stopped due to a “violation of the festival’s concert rules”.

Malaysia’s communications minister, Fahmi Fadzil, called the group’s concert “very disrespectful” in a social media post.

According to The Guardian, David Dinesh Mathew states that the band has breached a contract it signed before the concert. Here they assured that they would comply with local guidelines and regulations. The lawyer adds that the cancellation of the concert “had consequences for artists and small businesses who counted on the festival as a means of livelihood”.

The 1975 has had until Monday to respond to the lawsuit.

Source: bt.dk