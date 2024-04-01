Denmark / General news / Vietnam

Vietnamese music to be played at Faroe Islands festival

The Vietnamese music piece Tieng Rung or “The Sound of the Jungle” in English will be performed in Faroe Islands, Denmark at the International Society for Contemporary Music’s (ISCM) World New Music Days festival 2024. The festival lasts nine days from 21-30 June and Tieng Rung will be performed on 26 June at the church Funningur Kirkja.

The Vietnamese contribution was composed by Do Hong Quan in 2014 for three flautists and has been performed by Monash Academy Orchestra in Australia in 2018. The piece uses polymelodics to mimic the sounds of nature and the jungle According to Do Hong Quan, the listened will feel the sentiment and love for the jungle. The piece will be played by a concert flute, alto flute and a bass flute.

Furthermore, Faroese and Nordic ensembles will play at the festival, including informal ensembles, collaborations and soloists. The music festival features new and innovative pieces from 55 ISCM member countries. Concert venues include concert halls, theatres, jazz bars and even open air ravines and grottos. 64 different composers will display their work and each work meets the criteria of being shorter than ten minutes long and being composed after 2014.

Source: vietnamnews.vn

