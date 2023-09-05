Marimekko Fall/Winter 2023 collection “shaped by architecture”

The Finnish fashion and home decor brand, Marimekko introduced its Fall/Winter 2023 collection which is “shaped by architecture.”

Each piece was made to bring joy to people’s everyday lives through “bold expression” of designs and colors.

With its “dynamic shapes, geometric cuts, and graphic prints contrast with soft elements: organic, rounded patterns and distinctive material choices,” customers can explore more choices of clothing, home decoration pieces, bags, and accessories through its website.

Autumn is approaching, maybe it is time to redefine your wardrobe with Marrimekko’s collection which “form follows functions.”

Source: https://www.marimekko.com/com_en/clothing/inspiration