Vietnamese wooden furniture and handicraft exports show signs of recovery

Vietnam’s wooden furniture and handicraft exports have shown signs of recovery in the past three months, according to Nguyễn Xuân Truyền, deputy director in charges of sales and marketing at Keico Company Limited.

“The situation has shown improvement in the last three months since European buyers have begun sourcing again,” he said.

Citing the Vietnam News, in July 2023, the exports of wooden furniture and handicrafts from Vietnam rose by 2.8 percent year-on-year, higher than the country’s overall export growth rate, to $1.1 billion.

The main demand was in markets of Turkey, India, Chile, Cambodia, Finland, and Norway, said Trần Ngọc Liêm, director of the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s HCM City branch.

Trần Quốc Mạnh, vice chairman of the Việt Nam Handicraft Exporters Association expressed his expectation, saying, “Hopefully by the end of this year or early 2024 at the latest, exports will fully recover.”

