Master Textile program between India and Denmark

The Danish Embassy in India hosted a press conference for Announcement of Textile Master Program that is offered as a textile master program between India and Denmark.

The textile master program is a part of the Cultural Exchange Program between both the nations. Under this program, five Danish artists and designers, will travel to India in the spring of 2023, to work with five Indian textile masters and explore Indian artisanal traditions in fields such as: Hand Block Print, Hand Applique, Bandhani Tie and Dye, Kantha Stich Embroidery and Ikat Weaving.

Furthermore, during the autumn of 2023, the Danish Arts Workshops in Copenhagen will hold a number of workshops together with the Indian master artisans and Danish designers.

The five winners of the program was announced by Frederik Hardvendel, who was Art Director at the creative agency Format & Partners in Bangkok from 1977 until 1999. Today, he is the director of the Danish Art Workshops and on the steering committee for interdisciplinary leadership in the Ministry of Culture.

The purpose of the program is to strengthen the collaboration between Danish and Indian textile designers, as well as highlighting the value of artisanship within design. It is arranged together with All India Artisans and Craftspersons Welfare Association -AIACA.