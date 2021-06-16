DCCC’s B2B Branding: Today, Tomorrow and in the Future Seminar

The Danish Chamber of Commerce in China invites you to their upcoming webinar, titled “B2B Branding: Today, Tomorrow, and in the Future Seminar,” on 29 June. The invitation reads:

The DCCC is collaborating with NBH to bring you this seminar on B2B Branding: Today, Tomorrow, and the Future. Accompanying the seminar, there will be a delightful morning buffet and a cozy networking session after the seminar.

Event details

Technology’s influence on business management is nothing new. What’s different today is the speed at which technology is developing, and pandemic effects have sped up the digitalization process. B2B communication and the way brands bring products to the market have been disrupted by a constantly evolving tech environment, and digital marketing strategies require a more fluid approach than ever.

Having a global digital marketing strategy isn’t enough – you need a localized strategy for the Chinese audience, adapted to the complex landscape of China’s social commerce. In this seminar, NBH will present the key factors to successful client communication. The following topics will be covered:

Website – A website is by no means a static revelation!

SEO & Content – Many websites are already constructed for Google’s SEO – is your website Baidu-optimized?

Experience Integration – Are traditional exhibitions and fairs also a large part of your business?

Social Media – Are you avoiding using Chinese social media due to its heavy labor and engagement intensiveness? Behind each business, some people also spend most of their time on social media.

Campaigns – Visitors in the digital landscape are vital – without them, you will not be able to grow your business or the brand in China.

Date: June 29, 2021, 8.30 am to 10.30 am at the PUNCHLINE Cafe