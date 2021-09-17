Discover the New Work and Recruitment Environment after Covid-19 with FBC Singapore

The Finnish Business Council Singapore invites you to join their upcoming event titled ‘The New Work and Recruitment Environment after Covid-19’ on 6 October.

More about the event:

During the Covid-19 pandemic three areas have been heavily impacted and most likely changed forever:

Demand for office space is uncertain

Two conflicting trends will affect whether or not the coronavirus leads to a sizable decrease in demand for office space.

First, fewer employees coming into the office, either due to layoffs or to an increase in working from home, could mean less need for office space.

Second, safety protocols that require people to be spaced at least six feet apart could cause more demand for office space so that the people who work there aren’t as packed in as they used to be.

Virtual Recruitment is Here to Stay

Talent acquisition (TA) teams have embraced new recruitment practices in recent months. To Cielo Talent survey 59% of respondents have been interviewing candidates over the video, with 65% extending offers without having met their candidate in person. 67% are utilizing a virtual onboarding program.

Coworking is not doomed, but it’s destined to change

Proponents of coworking spaces have long argued that companies managing flexible office space would be able to weather a recession. That’s because, while several clients at coworking spaces might choose to liquidate their space completely, coworking companies expect an influx of new clients looking to downsize from traditional office space with long lease terms into so-called flexible or coworking space.

What the coworking space enthusiasts didn’t anticipate was fear — and a legitimate safety hazard — of working in close quarters to others. Coworking companies like WeWork have already seen a rapid decrease in demand as clients with month-to-month commitments has dialed back or terminated their coworking memberships due to shelter-in-place orders during the pandemic.

Join our panel discussion with Stephen Lyon and Bhavna Singhal (M Moser Associates) and Ian Wu (HUONE). The discussion will be moderated by FBC Chairman Pasi Haatainen.

Find more information and sign up here