Meet Jacob Johansen in DTCC Business Seminar in September 2023

The Danish-Thai Chamber of Commerce (DTCC) will host an event, “Business Seminar: Re-Think Your Business with Danish Business Strategist, Jacob Johansen” on 14 September 2023 at The Stable Lodge, Sukhumvit Soi 8, Bangkok, Thailand.

Jacob Johansen is a consultant at PwC’s Strategy& in China, and is recognized as a thought leader in this domain. He is the author of the book, “From Customer to User,” which explores the principles behind user-centricity, according to the DTCC.

At the event, there will be a light meal and drinks served to all attendees. For joining, the attending fee is 600 THB for members of DTCC and co-branding chambers and 1,200 THB for non-members.

If you are interested in joining the seminar, please click here to register.

Source: https://dancham.or.th/event/dtcc-business-seminar-re-think-your-business-with-danish-business-strategist-jacob-johansen/