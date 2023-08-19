Denmark and China in ‘green ties’

Denmark and China has now agreed on a new Green Joint Work Programme for 2023-2026, according to the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi, India.

To mark the 15th year anniversary of partnership between the two nations, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Minister of Foreign Affairs for Denmark, visited the Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing on Friday 18 August.

Two years ago, in November 2021, the two ministers committed themselves to reaching agreement on a “Green China-Denmark Joint Work Programme”, which was meant to build and consolidate bilateral cooperation in accordance with shared interests in combatting global challenges -for instance climate change, amongst many others.

Human Rights and Green Development

The two sides furthermore agreed on this new programme under the obligations of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the United Nations Charter, which includes implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, including its Paris Agreement.

In fact, they both agree to take the global leadership in order to achieve the Paris Agreement goals.

“Both sides are ready to work together to reinvigorate the global partnership for development, and take efficient and effective actions so as to promote stronger, greener and healthier global development, and make our due contributions to realizing all the SDGs of the 2030 Agenda,” it says on the Chinese Embassy’s release.

Important areas of cooperation will be: 1) climate and energy, 2) environment and water, 3) green shipping and green maritime technology, 4) improving quality and sustainability of food and agriculture, 5) improving public health, 6) strengthening economic relations, and 7) science and technology.

Lastly, the two countries agreed to strengthen their dialogue. This will take place through annual meetings to review the progress of the new programme, but it also mean promoting political and economic dialogue in the benefit of the countries and the areas of concern.

Source: The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Republic of India