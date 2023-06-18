More opportunities to be available for Filipino seafarers in Norway

The Philippine Embassy in Oslo has sought an agreement with Norway on recognition of Philippine-issued seafarers certificates, according to the Manila Bulletin.

The Philippine’s Department of Foreign Affair (DFA) recently reported that the meeting between Philippine Ambassador to Norway Erico Fos, Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) Administrator Hernani Fabia, and Norwegian Maritime Authority (NMA) Director General of Shipping and Navigation Knut Arild Hareide was held on 7 June 2023 at the sidelines of the Nor-Shipping Conference in Lillestrom, Norway.

At the meeting, both parties signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with regards to seafarers’ certification raised by the European Union for the Philippines.

“The proposed MOA would also enhance cooperation between the maritime authorities of the two countries to reinforce the technical and administrative capabilities in the matter of the seafarers labor maritime affairs, among others,” DFA said.

Additionally, the agreement will open up “avenues for upskilling Filipino seafarers on advanced maritime technology” such as the decarbonization and digitalization in the implementation of the 1978 International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW).

The Philippines and Norway agreed to create a technical working group to harmonize each others’ standards and processes, DFA added.

Source: https://mb.com.ph/2023/6/16/more-opportunities-await-filipino-seafarers-in-norway