International relations / Norway / Philippines

Philippines seeks maritime cooperation with Norway

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo of the Filipino Ambassador to Norway, Enrico Fos and Ine Eriksen Søreide, member of the Norwegian Parliament via the Manila Bulletin.

The Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) shared on Wednesday, 15 March 2023 that the Filipino Ambassador to Norway, Enrico Fos, recently had a meeting with Ine Eriksen Søreide, member of the Norwegian Parliament, at the Stortinget in Norway.

At the meeting, both parties discussed their current and future engagements on maritime cooperation.

Fos said due to the 75th anniversary of the two countries’ bilateral relations, 2023 “would be a good opportunity to take stock of the relations and look for avenues for more growth…”

DFA did not say in particular what type of maritime cooperation Manila is seeking from Oslo, reported the Manila Bulletin.

Source: https://mb.com.ph/2023/3/15/ph-seeks-maritime-cooperation-with-norway

Related posts:

Norway seafood industry hits record breaking export sale in 2019 Indonesia to buy Danish ships to strengthen coastal guard patrol Norwegian firm Skretting opens new fish feed plant in Vietnam Philippines expresses concerns over China start reclaiming unoccupied lands in South China Sea

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *