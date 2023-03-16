Philippines seeks maritime cooperation with Norway

The Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) shared on Wednesday, 15 March 2023 that the Filipino Ambassador to Norway, Enrico Fos, recently had a meeting with Ine Eriksen Søreide, member of the Norwegian Parliament, at the Stortinget in Norway.

At the meeting, both parties discussed their current and future engagements on maritime cooperation.

Fos said due to the 75th anniversary of the two countries’ bilateral relations, 2023 “would be a good opportunity to take stock of the relations and look for avenues for more growth…”

DFA did not say in particular what type of maritime cooperation Manila is seeking from Oslo, reported the Manila Bulletin.

