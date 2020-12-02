A world-class quarantine center for seafarers in Manila established



On 27 November 2020 Norwegian shipowners ensured safe crew changes during the pandemic by establishing a world-class quarantine center for seafarers in Manila. The center is set-up and is managed by the Norwegian Training Center led by the Managing Director of the NTC Erlend Grimstad and Jo Even Tomren.

Roughly 500,000 seafarers are currently unable to disembark or embark ships globally due to the restrictions related to the pandemic. Norwegian Shipping companies employ around 25,000 Filipino seafarers, accounting for one third of the total number of seafarers on Norwegian controlled vessels.