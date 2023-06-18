General news / Indonesia / Norway

Indonesia encourages Norway to invest in EV battery industry

Indonesian ​​​​​​​Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi (left) holds a bilateral meeting with Norwegian Foreign Affairs Minister Anniken Huitfeldt in Oslo on Tuesday (June 12, 2023). (ANTARA/HO-Kemlu).

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has encouraged Norway to invest in the electric vehicle (EV) battery industry as a part of building a national EV ecosystem.

On the sidelines of the Oslo Forum in Oslo, Marsudi recently met with Norwegian counterpart Anniken Huitfeldt.

The two sides also discussed measures to strengthen forestry cooperation, and partnership in energy transition, according to the Antara News.

As building a national EV ecosystem is one of Indonesia’s agenda, the Indonesian government has issued an incentive policy by offering a purchase discount of 7 million Rupiah (around 469 USD) for each electric motorbike and car, starting from 20 March 2023.

