Norwegian maritime firm to hire more Filipino seafarers

The Norwegian maritime firm Wilhelmsen Ship Management announced on 18 October 2022 to hire additional Filipino seafarers in accordance with its expansion plan.

For 43 years, the Philippines has been a major recruitment pool of highly skilled seafarers for the company, reported Phil Star.com.

“The progressive growth in the Filipino seafarer pool is driven by the long term plans to maintain the Philippines as one of Wilhelmsen’s major recruitment hubs to meet the needs of expanding fleet in ships management,” Wilhelmsen Vice President for marine personnel Anette Bjerke Hoey said.

Wilmhemsen employs 10,800 seafarers, of which 48 percent are Filipinos, maintaining eight management centers worldwide, including one in Manila.

The company expected to shift to low-emission vessels and reduce carbon waste by 50 percent by 2050.

Source: https://www.philstar.com/business/2022/10/19/2217617/norwegian-firm-plans-hire-more-filipino-seafarers

