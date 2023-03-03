Music Food Fest held in Pattaya

A Music Food Fest is being held at Terminal 21 Mall, Pattaya, Chonburi province from 3-12 March, 17-26 March, and 30 March to 2 April 2023.

There will be many famous restaurants and food trucks and drinks served along with live music.

According to the Pattaya News, the highlight of the event is a famous seller ‘Jae Kek Hek Pak’ (Jae Kek Screaming) who is selling a Thai sweet called ‘Kanom Krok’.

They are giving away ten free sets of Kanom Krok each day from 6:00 P.M. to 7:30 P.M.

The festival is another event Scandinavians living in Pattaya should not miss. If you have already checked it out, please feel welcomed to share your experience in the comment.

Source: https://thepattayanews.com/2023/03/03/music-food-fest-is-underway-at-terminal-21-pattaya/