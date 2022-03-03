Myanmar customers plead with Telenor not to sell

Telenor’s customers in Myanmar are imploring Telenor not to transfer the company and all its data to the company with links to the military dictatorship in Myanmar.

“Please help! Many people, families and their lives will be in extreme danger as soon as Telenor transfers everything to the military linked company,” says the writer of one of the letters sent to ScandAsia.

“Our people are risking lives and begging not to sell. We use to have high respect and expectations towards Norway.”

The writer of another letter asks Telenor to find another buyer:

“The current Telenor behaviour is very irresponsible. Telenor leaving the country is acceptable but should leave with pride. Must not leave by surrendering and aiding to military dictators and giving away business, millions of dollars and customer data to military linked company!”

“Please help us and we hope that you could at least save 18 millions people and their families’ lives.”

Same point out that it is already too late. Quoting the media Myanmar Now, Telenor has already complied with over 200 requests from the junta-controlled Ministry of Transport and Communications (MOTC) over the past 12 months for information, including records of calls, call locations and the last known location of a number, a source with inside knowledge of the situation told Myanmar Now.

Myanmar Now has seen a number of the MOTC’s recent requests to Telenor. Some were for the one-month call histories of customers, while others asked for four- to six-month call histories. Each request included multiple numbers, with some requests numbering in the hundreds. The 200+ requests therefore impacted thousands of Telenor customers, concludes Myanmar Now.