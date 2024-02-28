Myanmar makes environmental move after Norwegian research

The Myanmar Government has decided to put a stop to new licenses for offshore trawling in the Taninthayi Region fishing industry. This decision has been made due to several investigations made in the period from 1979 to 2018. Some of the results have been provided by a Norwegian Research vessel.

According to the media BNN Breaking this decision was not made lightly by the Myanmar Government, and is more a culmination of decades of research. The results from the investigations from 1979 to 2018 showed that underwater resources have declined by 60%, and above-water resources by a staggering 80%. The plan is that this new policy will create more biodiversity back into the Myanmar oceans.

In the Taninthayi Region a heavy amount of people have fishing as their main income, and the Myanmar government therefor ensures that this new policy doesn’t apply to already exciting licenses. To get renewals will not be an issue.

The new policy was presented by U Zaw Min Oo, the Deputy Director of the Fisheries Department in Myanmar.

Source: BNN Breaking