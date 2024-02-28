Business in Asia / Denmark / Energy / Philippines

The Philippines embraces Danish partnership in wind energy

by Lærke Kobberup

The Philippines’ Board of Investments (BOI) has made a significant move towards bolstering renewable energy by investing in off-shore wind energy. BOI has granted an expedited certificate for a P329 billion venture, which has been presented to CI NMF (PH) Corp., a Danish-backed entity, during an award ceremony.

Trade Undersecretary and BOI Managing Head, Ceferino Rodolfo, presented the certificates to CI NMF (PH) Corp.

CI NMF (PH) Corp., which is affiliated with the world known Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), is exclusively focusing on investments in renewable energy.

The money is earmarked to help create off-shore wind farms across the archipelago.

Source: Daily Guardian

 

