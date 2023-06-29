MYAirline flies to Bangkok

Malaysia’s newest low-cost airline MYAirline, launched daily flights to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport this week. It expects to introduce daily services to the city’s Don Mueang Airport from July 1.

The Bangkok flight is the first to an overseas destination since the airline started operations last December.

In just six months the airline has increased its fleet to six leased A320. It has established a domestic network serving nine destinations in Malaysia from its home base at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

The airline’s CEO, Rayner Teo, told at a press briefing in Kuala Lumpur that MYAirline will be the first Malaysian airline to fly to both international airports in Bangkok. Ultimately the airline plans to offer four daily flights to Bangkok – two flights to Suvarnabhumi and two to Don Mueang. He claimed the airline is also interested in flying to Phuket and Chiang Mai from Kuala Lumpur, possibly by the end of the year.

The competition will be fierce as the two low-cost airlines MYAirline and AirAsia, is engaging in a fare war on a route still recovering post-Covid.

The Bangkok Suvarnabhumi flight will depart from Kuala Lumpur at 10.20 and arrive in Bangkok at 11.45. The flight time is 2 hours and 25 minutes. The return flight departs from Bangkok at 12.45 and arrives in Kuala Lumpur at 16.15.

Source: ttrweekly.com