Swedish EV company is targeting smart-driving in Chinese market

Swedish EV maker Polestar is targeting China’s premium EV market. Polestar has partnered with Mobileye to incorporate autonomous driving technology into their Polestar 4 model. The technology allows for hands-free, point-to-point smart-driving on highways.

The announcement was made at the 26th edition of the Chengdu Motor Show. The show, which took place on August 25, is the largest annual auto show in western China.

The Polestar 4 is the first production car to feature Mobileye’s Chauffeur autonomous driving technology. The technology is based on Mobileye’s SuperVision-based Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and sets the foundation for future advancements in autonomous driving.

Mobileye, a leading producer of ADAS technology, is already installed in over 150 million cars worldwide. Their Chauffeur technology in Polestar 4, is expected to be rolled out in the coming years.

