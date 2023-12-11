New Digital Arrival Card required for visitors to Malaysia

From 1 January 2024, every international visitor traveling to Malaysia has to fill out the new ‘Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC)’ before entering.

It will be a digital form which is accessible for completion up to three days before the planned arrival in Malaysia, the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur says.

This mean, that when travelers come into the country, they must provide a completed MDAC as well as a valid passport to border officials. Kind of like showing a visa.

However, this new rule will not apply to following people:

Citizens of Singapore

Diplomatic and Official Passport holders

Malaysian Permanent Residents and Long Term-Pass holders

General Certificate of Identity (GCI) Brunei Darussalam holders

Brunei Malaysia Frequent Traveller Facility holders

Thailand Border Pass holders

Indonesia Cross-Border Travel Document (PLB) holders