Community news / Malaysia

New Digital Arrival Card required for visitors to Malaysia

- by Sofie Rønnelund - Leave a Comment
Photo: CEphoto, Uwe Aranas

From 1 January 2024, every international visitor traveling to Malaysia has to fill out the new ‘Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC)’ before entering.

It will be a digital form which is accessible for completion up to three days before the planned arrival in Malaysia, the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur says.

This mean, that when travelers come into the country, they must provide a completed MDAC as well as a valid passport to border officials. Kind of like showing a visa.

For more information, check out this link.

However, this new rule will not apply to following people:

  • Citizens of Singapore
  • Diplomatic and Official Passport holders
  • Malaysian Permanent Residents and Long Term-Pass holders
  • General Certificate of Identity (GCI) Brunei Darussalam holders
  • Brunei Malaysia Frequent Traveller Facility holders
  • Thailand Border Pass holders
  • Indonesia Cross-Border Travel Document (PLB) holders

Source: Royal Norwegian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur

