The Senate of the Philippines adopted a ‘resolution in recognition’ of the cooperation between Norway and the Philippines.

This means the The Royal Norwegian Embassy in Manila was invited to the Senate to witness the signing of this resolution. A special event to also mark the 75th anniversary of the two countries’ bilateral ties.

“What an honor!” the embassy writes on its social media in response to the event. It also thanked Senator Win Gatchalian for sponsering the resolution.

Source: The Royal Norwegian Embassy in Manila