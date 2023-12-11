General news / Sweden / Thailand

Ambassador of Sweden visits Chiang Mai

Ambassador of Sweden, Anna Hammargren and the Governor of Chiang Ma, Nirat Phongsitthaworn.

Ambassador of Sweden, Anna Hammargren made a visit to the Northern province of Thailand, Chiang Mai last week. She visited the Swedish Honorary Consulate in the area, Earth Rights International organization, the HUG project, and met with Nirat Phongsitthaworn, the Governor of Chiang Mai.

Ambassador Anna Hammargren had discussions with the Swedish community in Chiang Mai province, Thailand. 

The trip was a three-day program joined by other female Ambassadors, according to the Swedish Embassy. It was filled with activities and discussions with the Swedish community on rules and regulations, environmental and human rights concerns, and other important topics.

Also, the Ambassador and the group attended a tea tasting session with Kenneth Rimdah, the Swedish founder of local business like forest-friendly tea, Monsoon Tea.

Pictures by Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok.

Source: Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok

