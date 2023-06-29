New fossil fuel projects stir anger in Norway

The Norwegian government has given the green light to 19 new oil and gas projects worth more than 200 billion kroner ($18.6 billion). A decision that has outraged climate activists.

Petroleum and Energy Minister Terje Aasland said on Wednesday, June 28, that the projects would guarantee jobs and provide the foundations for the technology needed to develop wind power, hydrogen and carbon capture.

“The projects are also an important contribution to Europe’s energy security,” he said in a statement.

Source: bangkokpost.com