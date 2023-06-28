China / Denmark / Finland / General news / Hong Kong / Sweden / Vietnam

Vietnam to extend e-visa validity to 90 days

Vietnam’s lawmakers recently approved extending the validity of electricity visas (e-visa) for tourists to 90 days from the current 30 days.

According to the reports, the new policy will be active from 15 August onwards.

Currently, Vietnam allows e-visa for 80 countries, including India, China (including Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR passport holders), Greece, Japan, South Korea, the US and Italy.

Citizens of the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Russia, Finland, Denmark, Japan and South Korea are exempt from visa for Vietnam for 45 days instead of 15 days.

