Nokia wins extension to 5G deal in Singapore

Nokia has finalized a 10-year nationwide 5G network deal with Antina in Singapore. The Finnish telecom company won the deal following a competitive process, Nokia stated Wednesday, Feb. 22.

“This long-term extension to our contract demonstrates Antina’s trust in our technology and the strength of our product portfolio,” said Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks, Nokia.

As part of the deal, Nokia will deploy a 5G Standalone network for both indoor and outdoor coverage as well as enhance Antina’s existing network infrastructure throughout the country.

According to a press release, Nokia is set to equip new buildings throughout Singapore with its AirScale indoor Radio solution and also provide equipment from its latest energy-efficient AirScale portfolio including 5G base stations, MIMO adaptive antennas for urban and wide-area coverage as well as a dual-band remote radio heads.

“We are building a game-changing 5G network in Singapore with ultra-high speeds. We are deepening our partnership with Nokia due to the performance of their 5G network services. I look forward to working closely with them in the coming years,” said Danny Tan, CEO at Antina, in connection to the press release.

