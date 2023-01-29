Nokia teams up with NOW Telecom to design 5G network for the Philippines

Bell Labs Consulting, a branch of the Finish company Nokia, has been chosen by NOW Telecom to develop a 5G network for the entire Philippines as well as planning a national broadband system.

Nokia will assist NOW Telecom in acquiring funding for the implementation of the network and offer their services, through the network planning and design. Additionally, Nokia will be responsible for setting up a 5G trial network in various locations in Manila.

This collaboration is made possible by the grant given to NOW Telecom from the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), that aims to advance the expansion of 5G mobile and wireless networks in the Philippines.

Using Nokia’s expertise in network design and management, NOW Telecom aims to meet the increasing demand for reliable and secure digital services for both residential and business consumers. Their plan is to offer Fixed Wireless Access and improve the 5G Mobile services to connect underserved areas and increase the network speed.

“We are excited that our knowledge will make a critical contribution to the development of digital infrastructure in the country. The study by our Bell Labs Consulting division will provide NOW Telecom with the required tools for the implementation of the 5G network,” says Stefan Wilhelm, Head of Bell Labs Consulting at Nokia.