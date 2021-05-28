Philippines’ DITO picks Nokia as 5G partner

Philippine telco Dito Telecommunity Corporation (DITO) has picked Finnish Nokia as its tech partner for the rollout of its 5G network across the country’s second-largest island, Mindanao.

According to reports from media Channel Asia, DITO is a joint venture between Udenna Group and China Telecom and Nokia has been DITO’s 4G LTE radio partner since 2020. In addition, DITO is also using Nokia’s NetAct solution for network management and daily network operations, including configuration management, monitoring, and software management.

Nokia will be providing equipment from its comprehensive massive multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO), multi-band, Single RAN AirScale portfolio to build the Radio Access Network (RAN) for DITO’s 5G infrastructure across the island of Mindanao.

DITO recently announced the expansion of services to 15 additional cities across the Philippines, including locations in Central Luzon, South Luzon, the Vasayas, and Mindanao. DITO hopes that the deployment will enable them to complete their strategic goal of building a high-quality 5G network throughout the Philippines.

Speaking about the partnership, Tommi Uitto, president of mobile networks at Nokia said, “We are proud to continue our partnership with DITO into the 5G era and help deliver its ambitious plans for 5G connectivity. We are also delighted that DITO has selected our industry-leading 5G RAN solutions to underpin its new network which will deliver incredible connectivity experiences for businesses and people.”