NorCham invitation to “Seafood under the Stars 2022”

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

The Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce (NorCham) is to organize “Seafood Under the Stars 2022” on Thursday, 24th November 2022, from 6.30 PM to 9.30 PM at The Residence of H.E. the Norwegian Ambassador to Thailand, Sukhumvit Soi 38, Bangkok9 (Map).

The event is co-hosted by JOTUN, Norwegian Seafood Council, YARA, and Aibel.

“It is a great chance for you to broaden your professional connections, make new acquaintances with the purpose of generating new business leads, and enter unexplored avenues of the market that exists within the international business community,” writes NorCham.

Ticket information:

  • Individual ticket (Members): Baht 5,800 + 7% VAT
  • Table of ten (Members): Baht 56,000 + 7% VAT
  • Individual ticket (Non-members): Baht 6,300 + 7% VAT
  • Table of ten (Non-members): Baht 61,000 + 7% VAT

For interested attendees, please save the date and register here.

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

