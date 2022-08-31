General news / Sweden / Thailand

Tetra Pak participates in Asia Pacific Business Forum 2022

Tetra Pak, a Swedish-Swiss multinational processing and packaging company joined the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) at the Asia Pacific Business Forum (APBF) 2022 on Tuesday, 30 August 2022.

Ms. Ratanasiri Tilokskulchai, Managing Director of Tetra Pak (Thailand) Limited, participated in the roundtable titled “Asia-Pacific Green Deal for Business: Priority Action Areas for Business”, where she discussed changing towards a more circular economy.

In her presentation, Ms. Ratanasiri talked about challenges that are faced by businesses in embracing circular economy practices and elaborated on potential solutions for circular production and consumption practices which are urgently required to maximize resource efficiency and minimize environmental impacts.

The Asia-Pacific Business Forum has been held annually since 2004. APBF 2022 was held in Bangkok and online on 26 August 2022 in cooperation with the ESCAP Sustainable Business Network (ESBN).

The Forum witnessed the participation of multi-stakeholders, in particular governments, business, civil society, and academics from all over the region to foster dialogue and identify innovative solutions and recommendations to advance the Asia Pacific Green Deal for Business in the region.

