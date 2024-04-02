Chinese hackers used Swedish routers

The Chinese hacker group APT31 used Swedish routers in cyber attacks against a number of countries. This was revealed by the Swedish Security Police on 1 April 2024.

Among other methods, the attacks were carried out from private individuals’ hacked routers in Sweden. The purpose of hacking a private routers is to not leave traces and to make the allegations easier to deny.

The hacker group APT31 is believed to work for the Chinese state and carried out extensive cyber attacks in 2021 and 2022. The United States have brought charges against the hacker group, after American politicians were targeted in attacks.

Source: Aftonbladet