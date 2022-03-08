Nordic Ambassadors in Vietnam visited Nha Trang

The Nordic Ambassadors in Vietnam including Swedish Ambassador Ann Måwe, Danish Ambassador Laos Kim Højlund Christensen, Norwegian Ambassador Grete Løchen, and Finnish Ambassador Keijo Norvanto recently visited the coastal resort city of Nha Trang in southern Vietnam.

Ambassador Ann Måwe shares in a recent update that the delegation visited Nha Trang university where cooperation was discussed and after that, they participated in a constructive meeting with the provincial leaders of Khanh Hoa.

“We were briefed about developments in the region, not least in tourism and fishing. We discussed Nordic interests and potential trade and investment opportunities. Including in sectors such as renewable energy tourism and aquaculture,” the Ambassador says.

The Ambassador notes that all Nordic countries have had some exchange and research cooperation over the years and not least Norway which has had long-standing cooperation and exchange in particular in aquaculture and fishery.

During their visit, the Nordic delegation also made a field trip with Australis Aquaculture Vietnam Ltd to learn more about the great potential for fish farming in Vietnam.

“Finally we visited the amazing Cham temple Po Nagar. Residing on the top of one hill of Nha Trang city, it bears witness to the fascinating history of Champa. It is dedicated to Yan Po Nagar, the goddess of the country. And it’s interesting to know that it is still used today for the very old traditions and rituals of the Cham people of the region,” Ambassador Ann Måwe concludes.