First episode of “Alumni’s testimony: Experiences from Sweden” was streaming

The first episode of the “Alumna’s testimony: Experiences from Sweden” was streaming on 4 August 2022, featured Khun Hathai Techakitteranun on Facebook page of the Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok.

Currently, Khun Hathai works as the Deputy Editor In Chief and News Anchor for Thai PBS World.

Khun Hathai is an Erasmus Mundus Scholarship holder Erasmus Mundus Association. She holds an MA in Euroculture from Uppsala University (2007-2009).

In the video, she shared that studying in Sweden allowed her to be a part of excellent quality education, meet many good friends, have fun, and exchange cultures.

Watch the full episode now (please note that the video is in Thai).

For more information about Study in Sweden, please visit https://studyinsweden.se/.