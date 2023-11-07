Few spots left for the Danish Christmas Dinners in Shanghai and Beijing

Danish Chamber of Commerce in China are hosting a series of Christmas dinners this year. The dinner in Shenzhen is already sold out. But tickets are still available for the dinners in both Shanghai and Beijing – however, the number is limited!

The dinner in Shanghai will be held on 2 December 2023 from 19 to 22 at night, at HENKES. Expect ‘snaps,’ Christmas tunes, entertainment and traditional Danish food. Besides, it’s also a night meant to mingle, so perhaps you’ll leave the event with a couple of new friends. Secure your tickets here or find more information on the event .

If you aren’t available on the 2 December, then fear not – as DCCC are hosting not one, but two Christmas dinners in Beijing. They will find place on both 8 and 9 December from 18.30 to 22, at Bleu Marine. Here you can naturally also look forward to a Danish atmosphere with ‘hygge’ and even ‘pakkeleg.’ So prepare yourself to bring a small gift for the festive games. Secure your tickets through this link and read more about the events.