The Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam is looking for a full time locally employed Consular Officer

The Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam is inviting qualified candidates (I.e. European Union or Nordic citizens) to apply for a vacant position within the consular section.

The consular section handles consular matters by assisting Danes traveling or living in Vietnam and assisting Danish authorities in their work relating to Vietnam.

The consular section also handles the administration and printing of visa decisions for the Schengen area and Residence- and Work permits to Denmark.

