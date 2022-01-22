NorCham event: Finding Balance & Resilience for Your Business & Yourself

The Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce and partners invites you to join their upcoming event titled ‘Finding Balance & Resilience for Your Business & Yourself’ on 25 January.

More about the event, NorCham writes:

A dynamic workshop that directly addresses the challenges entrepreneurs face with mental health and resilience. Many entrepreneurs are struggling with extreme stress, anxiety, depression, and burnout. In this event, we aim to provide tools and raise awareness in the business world about the mental health challenges of entrepreneurs.

This interactive session features individual reflections from women entrepreneurs, breakout rooms for small group discussion, and relevant plenary conversations. Participants will have the opportunity to reflect on what resilience and wellbeing mean for them, their team, and their community. WE-Can invites entrepreneurs of all backgrounds to come together and provide valuable insight into effective practices for balancing entrepreneurship and other life pursuits.

The discussion will address

Resilience and mental health impact on business.

What is the impact of your own resilience and mental health on your business activities or those of others you know?

How do you find balance during difficult times?

Moderated by: Pacharee Pantoomano, Chief Consultant, Brandnow.asia

Featured speaker: Jenn Weidman, CEO, Space Bangkok

Closing remarks by: Maya Pearson, President, New Zealand Thai Chamber of Commerce (NZTCC)

Find more information and sign up here