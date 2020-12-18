Norway launches major wind power research center NorthWind

Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Tina Bru, announced on 11 December 2020 an investment of NOK 120 million (EUR 11.3 million) in a new wind power research center in Norway.

The NorthWind research center will be at the cutting edge, working on innovations to make wind power cheaper, more efficient, and more sustainable. One of the center’s main priorities will be offshore wind research.

The center is partnering with 44 companies from the Norwegian power industry that are all active in the energy sector in all the ASEAN countries See entire list below.

Tina Bru, Norway’s Petroleum and Energy Minister said in her announcement of the investment in the new research center:

“Rapid growth in offshore wind power internationally offers great opportunities for Norwegian businesses. Research and development is crucial to secure lower costs, less environmental impact and improved operating models for such projects. I believe a long-term research center with industry partners, the research community and the government will contribute to further development of offshore wind power in Norway”,

Northwind will bring together over 50 partners from research institutions and industry all around the world.

It will be led by the research institute SINTEF, with partners NTNU (Norwegian University of Science and Technology), NINA (the Norwegian Institute for Nature Research), NGI (Norwegian Geotechnical Institute) and UiO (University of Oslo)

Alexandra Bech Gjørv, CEO of SINTEF said “The Centre’s innovations will benefit Norwegian industry and the world at large, Offshore wind has the potential to meet the world’s electricity needs many times over and innovations cutting its costs will help bring this renewable energy to the market even faster.”

The center will draw on Norwegian research and industry’s long-standing expertise in offshore projects. The rector of NTNU, Anne Borg said “It will provide an important launching pad for students of the field aiming to become the experts of tomorrow.”

NorthWind is financed by the Norwegian government through The Research Council of Norway. NorthWind will be a Centre for Environment-friendly Energy Research (FME) and will be in operation from 2020 to 2028.

The Centers for Environment-friendly Energy Research carry out long-term research targeted towards renewable energy, energy efficiency, CCS and social science aspects of energy research.

Research partners:

International associated partners:

DTU, TNO, Fraunhofer, University of Strathclyde, NREL (National Renewable Energy Laboratory) and North China Electric Power University

Industry partners:

4Subsea

ABB

Aker Offshore Wind

Amon

Aibel

Baker Hughes

Cognite

DNV-GL

Dr. Techn. Olav Olsen

Dof Subsea Norway

EDR Medeso

Energi Norge

Energy Innovation

Equinor

ESVAGT

Finnmark Kraft

Force Technology Norway

Fred Olsen Renewables

Fugro

GFMS

Hafslund Eco

Havyard Design &Solutions

Hitachi ABB Power Grids

Impello

Kongsberg Maritime

Lundin Energy Norway

Lloid’s Register

Nexans Norway

NKT HV Cables

National Oilwell Varco Norway

NORWEP Norwegian Energy Partners

Norconsult

NorSea Group

NORWEA

Norwegian Offshore wind cluster

RENERGY cluster

SAP Norway

Sogn og Fjordane Energi

Statkraft

Store Norske Spitsbergen Kullkompani

Sval Energi

Trønder Energi Kraft

Vard Design

Windcluster Norway