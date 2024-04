IKEA Malaysia will be giving out free ice cream all day today. All you have to do is “Meow” three times. This is happening to make up for an April Fool’s Day prank IKEA released on the 1 April 2024.

On 1 April 2024 IKEA put together a joke about meow-activated lights for April Fool’s Day, now they make up for it with free ice cream.

The animal theme is not randomly chosen, as it is to celebrate the new animal friendly line that IKEA recently announced.

Source: SAYS